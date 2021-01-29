Preparing drivers for winter weather as San Diego braces for another storm





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Another winter storm is on its way to San Diego County and is expected to begin dropping rain Thursday evening through Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is expected to drop up to two inches of rain in coastal areas and the western valleys, up to 2.5 inches of rain in the mountains and up to 1.5 inches of rain in the deserts, according to the NWS. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday night in coastal areas, the mountains and the western valleys.

Snow levels will rise to the 5,500-6,000 foot range Thursday night, then fall to around 4,500 feet Friday afternoon.

Mountains above 5,000 feet could get between 4-10 inches of snow by Friday night, forecasters said.

The Automobile Club of Southern California Corporate Communications and Programs Manager, Doug Shupe, joined Good evening San Diego to remind drivers that traveling in winter conditions, such as snow and ice, can be challenging.

During winter weather, drivers are encouraged to stay tuned to weather forecasts prior to road trips and before driving in rural areas.

Drivers should delay trips when especially bad weather is expected. Before departing, people should let others know their intended route, destination and estimated time of arrival.

Preparing your vehicle for driving in bad weather:

— Clear all snow and ice from the vehicle’s windows, roof, hood, trunk lid and any other covered areas. This will reduce risk, because it increases your visibility. Additionally, drivers around you won’t be blinded by snow blowing off your vehicle.

— Use an ice scraper to remove snow and ice from your windshield and all windows, including side and rear windows. This will improve your ability to see other roadway users that may move into your path of travel.

— To optimize visual clarity, clean the outside and inside of your windshield at least once a week. Frequent cleaning is even more important if you smoke.

— Keep your car’s windshield and rear-window defrosters in good working condition.

— Keep your windshield wiper blades fresh. Many drivers change them every six months, especially before driving in bad weather.​

The Auto Club, Discount Tire and America’s Tire have teamed up to remind drivers about the importance of well-maintained tires, which are critical for maintain traction on wet roads:

— Inflate Tires to the Correct Pressure

— Check the Tread Depth

— Rotate Your Tires Regularly

— Check the Tread Pattern

— Know the Tire’s Age

— Check Your Trunk

— Don’t Overload Your Vehicle​

On the road:

— Make sure your headlights are on. In fact, it is a good idea to turn on your headlights any time you drive, because you will increase your visibility in any conditions. ​

— Reduce your speed and leave plenty of room to stop. You should allow at least three times more space than usual between you and the vehicle in front of you.

— Brake gently to avoid skidding.

— Do not use cruise control on any wet, snow-covered or icy roads.

— Be aware of possible icy roads. Be especially careful on bridges and overpasses, which freeze sooner than roads. And even at temperatures above freezing, if conditions are wet, you might encounter ice in shady areas or on exposed roadways like bridges.

— Be careful on infrequently traveled roads, which may not be cleared as often as other roads.

Leaving the roadway:

— If you must pull off the road, wait for conditions to improve and pull off the road as far as you can, preferably past the end of a guardrail.

— It is best to pull into a rest area or parking lot, rather than on the road’s shoulder.

Know When to Brake and When to Steer:

— Some driving situations require abrupt action to avoid a crash or collision and in winter conditions the decision to steer or brake can have very different outcomes. When traveling more than 25 mph, the Auto Club recommends steering over braking to avoid a collision in winter-like conditions, as less distance is required to steer around an object than to brake to a stop. In slick conditions, sudden braking can lead to loss of vehicle control.

— However, sometimes steering is not an option. Braking on slippery surfaces requires you to look further ahead and increase following and stopping distances. Plan stopping distances as early as possible and always look 20-30 seconds ahead of your vehicle to ensure you have time and space to stop safely.

Stay in Control Through a Skid:

When a vehicle begins to skid, it’s important not to panic and follow these basic steps:

1. Continue to look and steer in the direction you want the car to go.

2. Avoid slamming on the brakes as this will further upset the vehicle’s balance and make it harder to control.

Additional Winter Driving Safety Tips from the Auto Club:

— Use your seatbelt every time you get in the vehicle.

— Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.

— Make sure the exhaust pipe isn’t clogged with snow, ice or mud. A blocked exhaust could cause deadly carbon monoxide gas to leak into the passenger compartment with the engine running.

— Never leave your vehicle unattended with the engine running.

— Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up.