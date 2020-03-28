Preparing for the first full weekend of beach closures and coastal shutdown in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This will be the first full weekend of beach closures and coastal shutdowns for the San Diego region.

The weekend weather forecast shows beautiful sunny weather across the region, so many people may be tempted to venture down to the beach to get out of the house.

Coronado and Imperial beaches remain open.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live from Ocean Beach with more on how local authorities are preparing and why they are asking you to stay at home.