Pres. Biden calls for ‘relentless diplomacy’ in 1st U.N. General Assembly address

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden has used his first address before the U.N. General Assembly to summon allies to quickly address the festering issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses.

He’s also insisting the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.

The president says the end of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan last month set the table for his administration to shift attention to intensive diplomacy at a moment with no shortage of crises facing the globe. However, the controversial decision to pull troops out left hundreds of U.S. citizens and allies stranded, and vulnerable.

In his 1st address before the U.N., @POTUS called for "relentless diplomacy," and advocated for "a government by and for the people" following the end of the Afghanistan war. However, his words ring hollow as dozens of Americans and U.S. allies remain stranded in the country. pic.twitter.com/nhuhfEepPS — KUSI News (@KUSINews) September 21, 2021

He pledged on Tuesday to double U.S. financial aid to poorer countries to help them switch to cleaner energy and cope with the “merciless” effects of climate change.