Pres. Biden creates Office of Environmental Justice, Imperial Beach hopes for justice

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Tijuana River Valley Sewage Crisis is the longest running environmental crisis in the history of the nation.

This past year, the federal government allocated $300 million to solving the issue, but San Diego beaches remain closed due to high levels of bacteria.

Last week, President Biden created under executive order the Office of Environmental Justice. Imperial Beach residents hope this will bring justice to their coastline.

KUSI’s Dan Plante went live on the scene.