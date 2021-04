Prescription drug disposal event seeks to diminish overdose deaths





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Field Division’s Drug Enforcement Administration will be holding an event to properly dispose of prescription drugs on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Significant overdose deaths in 2019 has been one of the catalysts in the creation of this event.

Cleaning out unwanted medications helps prevent misuse and abuse, keeping your family and those around you safe.

Unwanted, unused, and expired medications can be taken to any of the locations across San Diego and Imperial counties. Find a collection site near you using their website. Evangela Dortch, DEA Diversion Program Manager, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the prescription drug collection event. Say no to drugs and yes to #TakeBackDay–TODAY! Sites open in less than an hour. Find a dropoff location near you! https://t.co/lAEhRbtNrF pic.twitter.com/HpEHzqJkuA — DEASanDiego (@DEASANDIEGODiv) April 24, 2021