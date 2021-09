President Biden delivers defiant remarks following end of 20-year war in Afghanistan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Biden delivered a bold speech today, marking the end of the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

Retired Special Ops U.S. Air Force of 22 years, Major Glenn Ignazio, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss his thoughts on America’s exit from Afghanistan.

Major Ignazio described leaving Americans and its allies in Afghanistan as absolutely “negligent.”