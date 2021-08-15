President Biden has authorized 5,000 US troops to assist in Afghanistan

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

KUSI Newsroom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Developing this morning, President Biden has authorized 5,000 U.S. troops to assist in Afghanistan, adding that additional forces are needed in Kabul to ensure a safe and orderly withdrawal as the Afghan military continues to collapse.

That number includes troops currently on the ground in the country.

The White House sent a message to the Taliban that attacking U.S. personnel during the withdrawal would be met with a strong military response from the U.S.

Rep. Darrell Issa of California’s 50th Congressional District joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss his thoughts on the situation unfolding in Afghanistan.

