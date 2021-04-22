President Biden is about to make his goal of vaccinating 200M Americans





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Biden’s goal of vaccinating 200 million Americans with COVID-19 vaccines before his 100th day in office is about to be met, he announced on April 21.

Much to the White House’s delight, the figure is double the original goal the president had set out to meet in his first 100 days of office.

On the 93rd day in office, April 22, President Biden is planning to release the complete figures of vaccinated Americans.

Dr. Abisola Olulade, who works in family health at Sharp Rees-Stealy, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the development.

She reminded viewers that while 200 million is a large number of Americans vaccinated, only 26% of the country’s population have been fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. EDT on April 20, according to the CDC.

Many more need to become fully vaccinated before herd immunity can be reached, Dr. Olulade emphasized.