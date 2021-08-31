President Biden leaves American Service Dogs in Afghanistan





President Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal continues to be one of the worst ever.

Biden is now coming under fire for leaving contracted working Service Dogs behind in Afghanistan.

The American Humane Group said the K-9’s are now at the hands of our enemy. The nonprofit is calling upon Congress to take action to classify working dogs on the same level as military working dogs.

American Humane Group CEO Robin Ganzert released a statement saying, “I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul and leaving behind brave U.S. military contract working dogs to be tortured and killed at the hand of our enemies. These brave dogs do the same dangerous, lifesaving work as our military working dogs, and deserved a far better fate than the one to which they have been condemned.”

Veteran Sheep Dogs of America, among other groups, are currently working to evacuate the animals.

Furthermore, dogs are considered “unclean” in Islam, causing concerns on the future of their lives under Taliban rule.

The American government is pulling out of #Kabul and leaving behind brave U.S. military contract working dogs to be tortured and killed at the hand of our enemies. We stand ready to bring them home! Read our CEO @RobinGanzert's full statement: https://t.co/IKhBkm4B7a pic.twitter.com/ItFlthDTAi — American Humane (@AmericanHumane) August 30, 2021

