President Joe Biden now using short stairs to board Air Force One

MICHIGAN (KUSI) – President Joe Biden visited striking United Auto Workers in Van Buren Township, Michigan on Tuesday.

But when he exited Air Force One on the tarmac, it was quickly noticed that he is still using the door from a lower deck than normal.

It appears Biden has been using this route in order to use the shorter set of stairs that accompany that door, versus the much higher door that Americans are used to seeing the President of the United States use (Below).

Biden’s use of the “small stairs” is making national headlines after Axios published a piece titled, “Scoop: Biden team’s don’t-let-him-trip mission.”

Axios published the article to X writing, “As voters worry about President Biden’s age and fitness for office, his team is taking steps to prevent further public stumbles, like wearing tennis shoes and using the short stairs on Air Force One.”

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates mocked Axios with a post on X that reads, “Move over, tan suit! Can confirm: @POTUS is one of the millions of Americans with sneakers.”

Even though Biden Administration staffers are mocking the report, Biden has fallen multiple times on the so-called, “big stairs” while boarding Air Force One.

Tuesday

The full Axios article can be read here.