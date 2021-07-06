President Biden says the government will literally knock on unvaccinated people’s doors





After failing to reach his Fourth of July vaccination goal, President Biden now says government officials will go door-to-door literally knocking on people’s doors who are not yet vaccinated. Biden says doing so will help the unvaccinated get “protected from the virus.”

Biden explained, “We need to go community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and oft times door-to-door, literally knocking on doors to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the same thing earlier Tuesday: