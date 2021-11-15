President Biden signed a $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill into law

UNITED STATES (KUSI) – President Joe Biden Monday signed a $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill into law, bringing billions of dollars to California for public transit projects, wildfire preparation, bridge and road repair, electric vehicle charging networks and more.

Gov. Gavin Newsom praised the bill after it passed Congress on Nov. 6 as an “historic infrastructure package (that) stands to accelerate investments in our clean transportation infrastructure, help mitigate some of the worst impacts of climate change and accelerate new projects that will create thousands of jobs.”

The state is expected to receive:

— $25.3 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs;

— $4.2 billion for bridge replacement and repairs over five years;

— $9.45 billion over five years to improve public transportation options across the state;

— $384 million over five years to support the expansion of an electric vehicle charging network, with the opportunity to apply for the $2.5 billion in grant funding dedicated to electric vehicle charging;

— at least $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state;

— $84 million over five years to protect against wildfires;

— $40 million to protect against cyberattacks;

— $3.5 billion over five years to improve California’s water infrastructure and ensure clean, safe drinking water; and

— $1.5 billion for infrastructure development for airports over five years.

The bill includes legislation introduced by Sen. Alex Padilla, D-CA, to improve tribal health infrastructure, strengthen electrical grids, improve water resiliency, help ensure clean drinking water and electrify school bus fleets.

“The enactment of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will deliver long overdue, historic investments to rebuild America’s infrastructure and public transit, while creating millions of good-paying, union jobs,” Padilla said. “I’m particularly excited that this legislation includes some of the first bills I introduced as a United States Senator and will improve the lives of Californians by shoring up our limited water resources, electrifying school buses, improving the resilience of our electrical grid, and delivering critical investments for Tribal communities.”

I just signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal into law alongside members of Congress from both parties. This is a historic investment in our future that will create good-paying jobs and rebuild our nation's infrastructure. It's an enormous win for the American people. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 15, 2021

President Biden just signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal into law. This is a once-in-a-generation investment in clean water, high-speed internet, public transit, roads, bridges, and more. pic.twitter.com/CfjPTvQgom — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 15, 2021