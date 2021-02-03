President Biden signs three new executive orders overhauling U.S. immigration policy





WASHINGTON (KUSI) – Rolling back the former president’s immigration policies, President Joe Biden signed three executive orders on Tuesday.

In one of the three orders, President Biden will appoint the secretary of Homeland Security to head a task force that will attempt to reunite the hundreds of families still separated from former President Donald J. Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy.

In response to questions regarding if these new immigration policies would embolden migrants to enter the U.S. through its border with Mexico, Jen Psaki, White House press secretary responded, “It remains a dangerous trip — this is not the time to come to the United States.”

With this order, the federal government wishes to either allow parents to join the United States or return children with their parents in other countries. The decision will depend on the desires of the families and the particularities of immigration law.

As for the other two orders, President Biden will review the former president’s immigration policies which put limitations on asylum, halted funding to foreign countries, made green card acquisition and naturalization more difficult, and slowed the flow of legal immigration into the United States.

