President Biden suggests wearing a mask in crowded indoor places

WASHINGTON DC (KUSI) – President Biden no longer has COVID-19.

Wednesday, the president gave a speech updating his health from the Rose Garden, after testing negative from quarantine.

President Biden said, “I’ve just tested negative for COVID-19 after isolating for five days. Thankfully I’ll now be able to return to work in person, but I, I wanna thank you all for your well wishes, your prayers over this past week and the calls I’ve gotten. I’ve also want to thank the medical team here at the white house for the incredible care they gave me. Fortunately, God, thankfully, thank God willing there was, my symptoms were mild. My recovery was quick and I’m feeling great.”

The White House now says Biden will wear a well-fitting mask for ten days to prevent the spread of the virus. He will also be tested more frequently to detect for any possible resurgence of the virus.

Biden has been quadruple vaccinated, and still got infected with coronavirus.

Biden suggested all Americans start wearing masks in crowded indoor places with the emergence of the so-called BA.5 variant.

The president also called for Americans to get vaccinated and boosted, even though that didn’t prevent him from getting infected.

Full Speech:

Right now, we’re facing the BA.5 variant – it's the reason I got sick and has infected a lot of people around the world. But because I've made billions available for school ventilation, free boosters, testing, high-quality masks, and more, we're equipped to fight it. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 27, 2022

Everyone over 5 should get a booster shot. And if you're above 50, you should get two – I did. After being boosted, your odds of getting severely ill from COVID are very, very low. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 27, 2022