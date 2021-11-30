President Biden to reinstate Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Americans are expecting President Biden to reinstate the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy, which could happen as soon as this week.

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss President Biden’s anticipated reinstatement of the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” immigration program.

However, the policy will not be completely the same as Trump’s, said Clayton.

Adult migrants enrolled in the program will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine, but cannot be forced to take it.

Mexico has made known their condition for the agreement, which is that the U.S. immigration cases be dealt with within six months.

The country has also asked that the U.S. escalate development programs for southern Mexico and Central America in effort to address the root causes.