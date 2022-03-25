President Biden touts western unity after emergency summits on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – All eyes are on Brussels as president Joes Biden sends a firm message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that “NATO is as strong and united as it has ever been” in its efforts to support Ukraine.

During the emergency summit held at NATO headquarters, world leaders unveiled the next phase to hit back at Moscow.

Fresh sanctions are on the way, as world leaders aim to tighten the economic noose on the Kremlin.

President Biden also weighing-in on reports that the US and allies want Russia removed from the G20.

“NATO leaders met today on the one-month anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine to reiterate our strong support for the Ukrainian people, our determination to hold Russia accountable for its brutal war, and our commitment to strengthening the NATO Alliance,” Biden said.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Rep. Darrell Issa, 50th Congressional District, about Ukraine and Biden in Brussels.

Putin was banking on NATO being split, but it has never been more united than it is today. pic.twitter.com/HJ7GnOpGjg — President Biden (@POTUS) March 24, 2022