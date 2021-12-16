President Biden’s vaccine mandate for active duty military members facing pushback





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In addition to California’s statewide indoor mask mandate which began Wednesday, another mandate — President Joe Biden’s active-duty military vaccine mandate — had its deadline Wednesday.

Critics have called this mandate one of President Biden’s most-concerning actions yet.

Rep. Darrell Issa, of the 50th Congressional District, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the vaccine mandate.

The Department of Defense has reported that 50,000 personnel may be lost due to the vaccine mandate.