President Biden’s workplace vaccine mandate faces headwinds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Biden’s recent vaccine mandate for the workplace has many businesses and employees questioning what the next steps are.

Emergency Medicine and Public Health Specialist, Dr. Kelly Victory, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss the president’s recent vaccine mandate.

Dr. Victory highlighted that the vaccine mandate for the workplace is a mandate, rather than a law.

It has not gone through any kind of legislative process, Dr. Victory said.

Dr. Victory drew comparisons to the swine flu outbreak of 1976 which led to a mass immunization program.

The doctor instead thinks that focus should instead be shifted to vaccines for the most vulnerable populations.

More light should be shed on low-risk populations and those with existing immunity, Dr. Victory said.