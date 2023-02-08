President expected to ignore border issues during State of Union Address





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Feb. 7, the President will give his second State of the Union Address.

White House officials say the President will touch on economic policies and affordable health care. With the parents of Tyre Nichols in the audience, he’s also expected to continue calls for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the GOP response to the President’s speech.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was joined by KUSI Political Contributor Tom Del Beccaro to discuss Biden’s upcoming speech.

(Below) Republican Strategist Jason Cabel Roe joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to explain his prediction for Biden’s subjects of focus during the State of the Union.