President Gavin Newsom?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democrat Gavin Newsom won a second term as California governor on Tuesday. Newsom largely ignored his Republican opponent for months, turning his attention instead to passing abortion protections, defeating a tax on the wealthiest Californians, and picking fights with the GOP governors of Texas and Florida.

Tom Del Beccaro, KUSI’s Political Contributor, joined Logan Byrnes to discuss whether or not Newsom will run for president in 2024.