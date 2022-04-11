President Joe Biden announces new federal rule on ‘ghost guns’

SAN DIEGO POLICE HEADQUARTERS (KUSI) – The Biden Administration has announced finalized plans to regulate ghost guns — or firearms without serial numbers.

The administration claims this will curb a rising number of ghost guns turning up at crime scenes.

Critics however, have said that the move is an overreach of power.

This move finalizes a rule that requires the makers gun kits to include serial numbers and for sellers to follow the same standard as with other guns, requiring a background check for purchase.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live from outside police headquarters with more on Monday’s announcement.