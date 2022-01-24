President Joe Biden calls reporter a “stupid son of a bitch” after asking about inflation





WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – After campaigning on bringing “normalcy” and “decency” back to the White House, it appears President Joe Biden is losing his cool.

Amid various crisis, Biden delivered remarks from the White House in hopes of calming Americans fears as they deal with sky high prices on a daily basis. As inflation began soaring in Biden’s first year, he and those in his administration promised Americans it was “transitory,” only to say that was no longer the case a few weeks after.

Before reporters were forced out of the room, Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy asked Biden, “do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?”

Biden shockingly responded to Doocy calling him a “stupid son of a bitch.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUSI News (@kusinews)