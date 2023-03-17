President of Mexico says cartels aren’t to blame for U.S. fentanyl crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The crisis at the border has been utilized by cartels and criminals to flood fentanyl across the border, according to experts, leading to a sharp increase in the illegal import of the drug since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, the President of Mexico denied that the cartels have a major role to play in the import of the drug into the United States. He claimed more fentanyl reaches the U.S. and Canada directly than reaches Mexico, implying the drug is coming into the U.S. from another outside source like Asia.

His claims came just weeks after several large fentanyl busts in Mexico.

KUSI’s Dan Plante went live with details.