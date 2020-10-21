President of Parents for Quality Education urges people to vote ‘Yes on C’





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One of the measures on the 2020 ballot involves one of the larges school districts in the state, and the power of their school board.

Measure C would change who gets to vote school board members into office. Measure C would amend the San Diego City Charter, to establish district-only elections.

Right now, San Diego Unified School District is split into five sub-districts.

When voting for board representatives in the primary, only sub-districts can vote for their representative. But in the general election, all voters in the district can vote for all the sub-district reps.

​President of Parents for Quality Education, Tom Keliinoi, discussed why you should vote Yes on C on KUSI News.

San Diego Unified School District – Measure C:

Charter amendment: district-only elections for school board members.

Shall the Charter be amended to change the process for electing School Board members in the San Diego Unified School District, by providing that voters in individual sub-districts nominate and elect their representative in both the primary and general elections, rather than the current system in which candidates are nominated in individual sub-districts in the primary but advance to a general election in the entire School District? https://www.sdvote.com/content/dam/rov/en/election/4182-Nov-2020/Measures/Measure_C.pdf

FROM BALLOTPEDIA:

A “yes” vote supports establishing that school district board members are elected by sub-district in both primary and general elections rather than running by sub-district in primaries but being elected by the entire district in the general election.

A “no” vote opposes establishing that school district board members are elected by sub-district in both primary and general elections, thereby leaving provisions establishing that board candidates run by sub-district in primaries but are elected by the entire district in the general election.​