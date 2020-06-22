President of the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association responds to calls for police reform

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The president of the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association of San Diego County joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his recent Op-Ed in the San Diego Union-Tribune.

David Leonhardi titled the article “We, the more than 2,500 San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies, have had enough,” referencing the worldwide protests calling for police reform, ending police brutality, and systematic racism.

Leonhardi said a lot of reforms being called for nationwide are already in place within San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Bill Gore banned the use of the carotid restraint on June 3 in response to community concerns.