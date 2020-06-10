President of the San Diego NAACP wants to ‘reenvision what law enforcement looks like’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The whole country is mourning the loss of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In response to the death and large protests against police brutality throughout the United States and the world, a movement to “defund the police” has started to gain support.

Monday, the San Diego City Council voted 8-1 to adopt a city budget following a marathon council meeting that included thousands of city residents lobbying against a proposed police department budget increase. The vote came nearly 12 hours after the meeting began, following hundreds of phone calls and more than 4,000 emails from residents, many of whom called for the rejection of a $27 million increase in the budget for the San Diego Police Department.

The majority of callers asked money to be shifted from the police department to programs for homeless outreach, mental health services, racial equity commissions, rent assistance and other programs.

President of the NAACP San Diego branch, Francine Maxwell, discussed how to achieve social change in the wake of Floyd’s death and the “defund the police” movement.”

Maxwell explained that “defund the police” doesn’t necessarily mean taking away all their funding. Instead, she says it means redirecting the money they get for programs like homeless divisions.

For example, Maxwell believes we should defund the San Diego Police’s homeless department. “I don’t need to criminalize people that have had some challenges in their lives. They don’t need to create a whole department for that” she explained.

Maxwell concluded her interview saying we need to “reenvision what law enforcement looks like in San Diego.”