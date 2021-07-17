President of the San Diego Taxpayers Association discusses possible upcoming storm water infrastructure taxes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Yesterday, the City of San Diego Environmental Committee discussed more taxes or fees for storm water infrastructure.

While the need for financial resources to manage storm water is an ongoing issue, some people believe that chronic underfunding through annual budget processes have led to more problems today.

President and CEO of the San Diego Taxpayers Association Haney Hong joined KUSI to discuss possible upcoming storm water infrastructure taxes.