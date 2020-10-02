President of the San Diego Young Republicans working to grow the party and re-elect Trump





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the election nears, political organizations and groups continue their daily efforts of spreading the message of their candidate in hopes they win the election, or in this case, re-election.

The 2020 election is shaping up to be one of the most intense in our history, and the San Diego Young Republicans are stopping at nothing to do what they can to get President Donald Trump re-elected.

Being located in the heavily blue state of California, they have a lot on their plate, but say the support they have received so far is unprecedented.

Thursday, the group held a sold out virtual event with former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, and the co-host of his War Room Pandemic podcast, Raheem Kassam.

Bannon joined KUSI News Thursday to discuss the work he is doing across the country to push for Trump’s re-election, and shared insight on what he said to the San Diego Young Republicans.

Bannon believes the Democrats are doing everything in their power to steal the 2020 election from Donald Trump, but believes it won’t be enough. Bannon explained that the Democrat party and the media has “traumatized” their base with coronavirus fearmongering, making many of them too scared to show up to the polls and vote.

President of the San Diego Young Republicans, Morgan Kimbarow, organized the virtual event, and joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share his perspective on Bannon and Kassam’s message, and detail the work his organization is doing around the county to get President Trump and other Republicans like Darrell Issa and Brian Maryott elected.

