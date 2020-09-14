President Trump agrees to 4-hour debate with Biden hosted by Joe Rogan





Podcast host Joe Rogan, offered to host a debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden.

He proposed a 4-hour long debate, with no live audience. Just the two candidates and their detailed, lengthy answers.

Rogan already hosts one of the most popular podcasts in the world, known for his extended length discussions with people from all aspects of the world.

President Trump got word of Rogan’s offer, and responded on Twitter, agreeing to the terms, simply saying, “I do!”