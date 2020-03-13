President Trump declares National Emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

Watch: President Trump is expected to declare a National Emergency for the United States of America amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump declares State of Emergency amid COVID-19 pandemic President Trump is expected to declare a National Emergency for the United States of America amid the coronavirus pandemic. Posted by KUSI News on Friday, March 13, 2020

As more and more states and cities across the United States declare State of Emergency for their respective regions, President Trump is taking further action by declaring a National Emergency for the entire country amid the coronavirus outbreak.

This is a developing story. KUSI News will update this article as more information is gathered after President Trump’s speech.