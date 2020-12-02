President Trump releases statement on protecting the 2020 election





President Donald Trump released a video statement on protecting the integrity of the 2020 election.

In the lengthy statement, President Trump outlines how his administration and legal team will continue to protect the integrity of the 2020 election.

Trump detailed the alleged fraud that occurred in the major swing states, that ended up flipping the results of the election. Trump said “all you have to do is watch the hearings and the evidence is overwhelming.” He said his team is fighting to certify the correct winner of the election, and thanked people who are supporting the fight.

President Trump also held up charts showcasing the election night vote counts in Wisconsin and Michigan. The charts were made by data expert Justin Hart, who routinely appears on KUSI News to breakdown the data behind our coronavirus numbers.

Both charts show an enormous spike in the count in the early hours of the morning after election day. After President Trump presented the charts in his speech, Hart tweeted them out so you can check them out up close.

At the 7-min and 15-min marks @realDonaldTrump pulls up my charts on election night issues with votes in Wisconsin and Michigan. Proud to lend a hand and shed light on some very serious anomalies in this election. Here they are so you can see them up close. https://t.co/sson55QEmA pic.twitter.com/sRkuVtaVLS — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 2, 2020