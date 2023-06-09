President Trump responds to indictment, says he is an innocent man
The 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, has released a video in response to a looming indictment, which he blasted as a hoax.
Trump posted the video with the message, “I AM AN INNOCENT MAN. THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS TOTALLY CORRUPT. THIS IS ELECTION INTERFERENCE & A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”gov.uscourts.flsd.648653.3.0
Legal Analyst Dan Eaton broke down President Donald Trump’s indictment live on Good Morning San Diego: