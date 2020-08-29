President Trump San Diego Bay Boat Parade scheduled Sept. 6

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2020 elections around the corner, Nick Garcia has organized a second San Diego Bay Boat Parade to support President Donald J.Trump’s re-election bid.

There is no registration to be in the event, so everyone is welcome to participate.

Organizers Garcia and Chris Stoddard said more than 1,000 boats joined the first parade and expects round two will bring more than 2,000.

The President Trump Boat Parade San Diego Bay Facebook page has over 1,000 RSVP’s.

The event is scheduled to start at 12:00 P.M. on September 6, 2020.