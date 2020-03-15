President Trump thanks congress for passing coronavirus relief bill

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – President Trump praised the House-approved coronavirus relief bill and announced his administration is expanding the European travel ban.

The bill covers testing, even for the uninsured, and funding for school-age kids who are meal-dependent.

He also reported he’d been tested for the virus, which was later confirmed to be negative.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi adds that this bill was passed “to assure the American people that we are willing and able to work together to get a job done for them.”

This is just one day after the administration declared a national emergency in response to the outbreak.