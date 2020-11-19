President Trump thanks Congressman-elect Darrell Issa for saying he grew the GOP

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Trump took to Twitter to thank 50th Congressional District Representative-elect, Darrell Issa, for his kind words.

Issa compared the president’s additions to the GOP to those of former presidents Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan.

During an interview on “Fox & Friends,” Issa said, “I believe Donald Trump has added to the Republican Party just as Lincoln did, and Reagan did, and Goldwater did.”