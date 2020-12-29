President Trump tweets PA lawmakers found 200,000 extra votes were counted in 2020 election





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Trump is not giving up on his fight against voter fraud in the 2020 election.

A group of Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania conducted an extensive analysis of election day data, and they say it discovered discrepancies between the numbers of total votes counted, and the total number of voters who voted in the 2020 general election.

President Trump brought attention to the report with a thread of tweets on Tuesday morning.

Trump wrote that the lawmakers found that “200,000 more votes were counted in the 2020 Election than voters (100% went to Biden).” The thread continued to say, “This is far more votes than is needed by me to win Pennsylvania, not to mention hundreds of thousands of votes in other categories which increase my already big lead into a landslide.”

Trump’s full thread, with a new tweet from Tuesday evening, about the report is below:

When are we going to be allowed to do signature verification in Fulton County, Georgia? The process is going VERY slowly. @BrianKempGA Pennsylvania just found 205,000 votes more than they had voters. Therefore, we WIN Pennsylvania!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2020

…more votes than is needed by me to win Pennsylvania, not to mention hundreds of thousands of votes in other categories which increase my already big lead into a landslide. All other Swing States show likewise. WE NEED NEW & ENERGETIC REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP. This can not stand.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2020

….and Congressmen/Congresswomen Elected. I do believe they forgot! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2020

Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, John Fetterman, says the report was conducted by “a fringe minority of PAGOP (15% of REPUBLICAN representatives pitching a truly bizarre, hot mess.”

Let’s be absolutely clear: This is 100% false. This is a fringe minority of PAGOP (15% of REPUBLICAN representatives) pitching a truly bizarre, hot mess. Their own caucus rejects it, as of this writing not one single PA senator subscribes to this hot mess. thank u next pic.twitter.com/Z8eOufcHIH — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) December 29, 2020