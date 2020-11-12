President Trump tweets the Dominion Voting Systems deleted millions of votes for him

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thursday, President Trump tweeted that the Dominion Voting Systems have “DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE.”

This comes after the mainstream media, and Democrat officials have called anyone conspiracy theorists, but the Trump campaign continues to say they will prove that there was fraud.

President Trump has tweeted multiple times since election day that he will win.

KUSI will continue to update as more information about election day and voter fraud is released.

“REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN. 941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN.” @ChanelRion @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020