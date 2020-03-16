President Trump urges Americans to avoid panic-buying amid coronavirus crisis

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – The National Coronavirus Task Force met today in Washington to deal with America’s current national crisis and said it’s working with the CDC to announce new federal guidelines tomorrow.

After the meeting, President Trump and Vice President Pence addressed the media to discuss ways the government is working to not only protect the public’s health, but also to protect our national economy.

“What’s happening with The Fed is phenomenal news, what’s happening with all of these companies is phenomenal news,” said Trump. “But you don’t have to buy so much . . . just take it easy.”