President Trump visits California for wildfires briefing

President Trump meets with Governor Newsom in Sacramento about the wildfires burning across the state.Newsom has blamed climate change for the fires, while President Trump has pointed to California's forest management policies. Posted by KUSI News on Monday, September 14, 2020

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With crews battling wildfires that have killed at least 35 people, destroyed neighborhoods and enveloped the West Coast in smoke President Donald Trump visited California Monday to be briefed on the wildfires burning across the state.

Trump headed to McClellan Park, a former airbase just outside Sacramento, California, White House spokesman Judd Deere said. California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said he would be meeting with Trump.

California, Oregon and Washington state have seen historic wildfires that have burned faster and farther than ever before. Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger wildfires in the U.S. to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas.

The Democratic governors say the fires are a consequence of climate change, while the Trump administration has blamed poor forest management for the flames that have raced through the region and made the air in places like Portland, Oregon, Seattle and San Francisco some of the worst in the world.