President Trump visits Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will participate in the Veterans Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, emerging in public for the first time since his opponent was projected to be the winner of the 2020 election by some news organizations.

Trump has spent the last several days at the White House tweeting about voter fraud across the country. Democrats are quick to say there is no evidence, but Trump campaign members has affidavits and testimonies from thousands of people who say they witnessed clear election fraud.

He’s made no public comments since President-elect Joe Biden surpassed the 270 electoral votes on Saturday needed to win the presidency. Instead, he’s posted on Twitter alleging unfounded claims of irregularities in voting in several battleground states that went for Biden, days after election day.

Trump will be joined at Arlington National Cemetery by first lady Melania Trump as well Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence.

Pence had been scheduled to travel to Sanibel, Florida, Tuesday through Saturday, according to Federal Aviation Administration, but will instead be in Washington on Wednesday. Pence’s office didn’t immediately comment on the status of his trip.