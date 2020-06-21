Presidential Campaign Advisor, Lara Trump speaks to KUSI ahead of Oklahoma Rally

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Trump’s Campaign Advisor and daughter-in-law, Lara Trump speaks to KUSI’s Hunter Sowards and Anna Lauren just as she walked off stage ahead of President Trump’s rally in Tulsa Oklahoma on Saturday evening.

From the green room backstage the Tulsa rally, she described the atmosphere at the President’s first re-election campaign of the season. Watch the video above to listen to her description on President Trump’s platform for his possible second term in the White House