Presidential candidate Larry Elder discusses welfare, education, CRT

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Larry Elder, former California gubernatorial candidate and current candidate running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards and Logan Byrnes on Monday to discuss his platform.

He asked KUSI viewers if they’ve lost friends and become estranged with family members over the controversy surrounding Donald Trump. While Elder aligns himself with Trump’s policies and political will, he believes Republicans deserve a candidate that is both “nominable and electable.”

The major foci of his campaign include shearing down the welfare state in order to bring fathers back into the family unit; promoting school choice and funding private and charter schools in order to pick up the slack of the public education system; and reversing the narrative of the “systemically racist United States.”