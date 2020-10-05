Presidential Historian Jane Hampton Cook reacts to Trump testing positive to coronavirus





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Just a month before the presidential election, Trump’s revelation that he was positive for the virus came by tweet about 1 a.m. Friday after he had returned from a Thursday afternoon political fundraiser.

First lady Melania Trump also tested positive, the president said, and several others in the White House have, too, prompting concern that the White House or even Trump himself might have spread the virus further.

Jane Hampton Cook is a Presidential historian, former White House staffer to President George W. Bush, and author of 10 books including her new book RESILIENCE on PARADE: Short Stories of Suffragists and Women’s Battle for the Vote.

Hampton Cook joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the historical significance of Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis before the election.