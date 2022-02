President’s Day Stickball Playoffs in Little Italy





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Little Italy is hosting Stickball playoffs this President’s Day, so dust off the sticks to compete for this years bragging rights.

Stickball teams travel from far and wide, New York, Florida, event Puerto Rico where tournaments rotate throughout different regions.

