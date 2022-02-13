Presley Tennant to perform at Boots in the Park with Blake Shelton, Brett Young, Carly Pearce

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Country Singer-Songwriter Presley Tennant, 19, will be performing at Boots in the Park with Blake Shelton, Brett Young, and Carly Pearce in San Diego on April 2.

She had an appearance on “The Voice” at age 16 and has opened for such acts as Tim McGraw, Brantley Gilbert, John Michael Montgomery and more.

Tennant joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss her upcoming performance.