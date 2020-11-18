Prestigious La Jolla Country Day School tells student to remove ‘offensive’ MAGA hat

LA JOLLA (KUSI) – KUSI News has obtained an email sent to all staff from La Jolla County Day’s Head of School, Gary Krahn.

The controversy that emerged from Krahn’s email to LJCD staff is in regards to one of their students showing up to school wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Krahn’s email reads, “We also had a student wear a MAGA Hat today. I have talked with that student who now understands why that hat is offensive to our community. He will not wear it again. In addition his mom said that she is embarrassed by his actions. She will fulfill her role as a parent. We will continue to grow as a community that sees and values the dignity of all people.”

According to the school’s 2020-2021 Parent/Student Handbook, there is no rule against political attire in the school’s dress code. The dress code for the Lower School, Middle School, and Upper School can be read on pages 53-56 of the handbook that is available to read here. The dress code for Lower and Middle School students does not allow hats in the classroom, but on campus is permitted.

The email was written to share a draft of a letter Krahn was preparing to send to parents announcing that the school has “decided to have no on-campus classes the week after Thanksgiving.” The letter simply updates parents on the school’s “effective” safety protocols and what is going on in the local community, and country, in regards to the spread of coronavirus.

KUSI reached out to Krahn for comment, but has not heard back.

It is worth noting that La Jolla County Day is one of the most prestigious private schools in San Diego County. They have students from first grade through High School, with yearly tuition ranging from $16,650 all the way up to $37,130 for High School.

The complete email to staff from the Head of School, Gary Krahn, is below: