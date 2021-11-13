Prestons’ Ginger Beer brews a variety of organic and non-alcoholic beers weekly





MIRAMAR (KUSI) – Prestons’ Ginger Beer is an organic and non-alcoholic beer brewed in San Diego, specifically Miramar.

Their tasting room opens Thursday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They brew weekly because demand is currently high, and use a recipe from the grandmother of Harry Preston, Owner of Prestons’ Ginger Beer.

The original flavor is a century old, and from South Africa, but Prestons’ added spices and other flavors to create a new beer.

Their ginger roots come from Peru, where their farmer has been able to alleviate his small town of poverty by growing and selling hundreds of pounds of ginger.

As a result, the farmer has been able to put in such things as packed-in dirt roads and lighting in the town.

