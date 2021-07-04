‘Pretending Chrissie’ performs at KUSI Studios

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Pretending Chrissie performed at KUSI Studios, playing “Back on the Chain Gang,” “Brass and Pocket,” and “My City Was Gone.”

They will be performing shows in the area on the following dates:

July 9, 6 p.m. The Landings, Carlsbad, at 2198 Palomar Airport Rd.

No cover charge.

July 18, 4 p.m. Fallbrook, CA, email pretendingchrissie@gmail.com for details on venue.

Tickets are $40.

August 22, Fallbrook, CA. email pretendingchrissie@gmail.com for details on venue.