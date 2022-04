Preventative tips to keep your pet safe during rattlesnake season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – We’re in the midst of rattlesnake season and the Helen Woodward Animal Center wants to make sure pet owners are staying vigilant to keep their pets safe from potentially being bitten.

On “Good Morning San Diego” KUSI’s Mark Mathis talked with Jessica Gercke with the animal center to talk more about the preventative steps you can take to ensure your furry loved ones safety.