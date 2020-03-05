Previewing the 12th annual Chocolate Decadence & Pechanga Wine Fest

TEMECULA (KUSI) – Coming up this Friday & Saturday… an event that lets you taste as much amazing chocolate creations as you want, AND explore new wines… all while helping out charity at the same time.

The 12th annual Chocolate Decadence & Pechanga Wine Festival comes to Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula this weekend – March 6 & 7.

Pechanga’s Sommelier ), Mark Amodeo, joined us Thursday morning to show off these decadent chocolate confections we can get a taste of at the festival… and something we all should know how to do… how to properly match wine with chocolate.

